Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Chief Warrant Officer Nelligan speaks to importance of Northern Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, discusses the importance of Northern Strike, training with all three Army components, as well as joint and civilian counterparts at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 13:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854137
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-SD031-913
    PIN: 220813
    Filename: DOD_109164778
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Warrant Officer Nelligan speaks to importance of Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    MING
    multi-component
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22
    CW5 Nelligan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT