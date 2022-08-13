B-Roll - CW5 Nelligan speaks at Camp Grayling's Northern Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, discusses the importance of Northern Strike, training with all three Army components, joint and civilian counterparts, as well as recruiting and retention Aug. 13, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)