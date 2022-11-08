US Army Soldiers, assigned to 20th Special Forces Group, Alabama National Guard, Roscommon Fire department, and Roscommon Police work together during a Helocast as part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners.
08.11.2022
08.13.2022
B-Roll
Location:
GRAYLING, MI, US
This work, 20th Special Forces Group conducts Helocast procedures as part of Northern Strike 22, by PFC Erich Holbrook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
