    20th Special Forces Group conducts Helocast procedures as part of Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    US Army Soldiers, assigned to 20th Special Forces Group, Alabama National Guard, Roscommon Fire department, and Roscommon Police work together during a Helocast as part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    20th Special Forces
    Northern Strike 22

