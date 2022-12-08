Future of Warfare: Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Pickup, intelligence lead with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, and Capt. Christopher Teska, company commander with Company B, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, speak on the Marine Corps renewed focus on Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance (RXR), Aug.12, 2022. RXR training hones Marines' capability to operate forward within an adversary’s weapons engagement zone to provide integrated deterrence by providing commanders options to fight for information across all domains, hold adversarial targets at risk, and provide critical links for naval and joint fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|08.12.2022
|08.12.2022 17:43
|Video Productions
|854067
|220729-M-KC297-1004
|DOD_109163276
|00:03:34
|CA, US
|2
|2
