Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future of Warfare: Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar, Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Pickup, intelligence lead with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, and Capt. Christopher Teska, company commander with Company B, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, speak on the Marine Corps renewed focus on Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance (RXR), Aug.12, 2022. RXR training hones Marines' capability to operate forward within an adversary’s weapons engagement zone to provide integrated deterrence by providing commanders options to fight for information across all domains, hold adversarial targets at risk, and provide critical links for naval and joint fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854067
    VIRIN: 220729-M-KC297-1004
    Filename: DOD_109163276
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future of Warfare: Reconnaissance/Counter-Reconnaissance, by LCpl Luis Aguilar, Cpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reconnaissance
    MAGTFTC
    MCMWTC
    Force Design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT