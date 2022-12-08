Soldiers assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard 1-134th Field Artillery deploy a 105 millimeter light artillery cannon as part of exercise Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854062
|VIRIN:
|220810-Z-CN767-0169
|Filename:
|DOD_109163220
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ohio National Guard brings the thunder at Northern Strike 22, by SGT Robert Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
