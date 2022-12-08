Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard brings the thunder at Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Robert Douglas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard 1-134th Field Artillery deploy a 105 millimeter light artillery cannon as part of exercise Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 16:54
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    This work, Ohio National Guard brings the thunder at Northern Strike 22, by SGT Robert Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

