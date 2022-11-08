Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Chris Estrada, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Talks Public Affairs at Exercise Northern Strike 22-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Cody Cass 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    SGT Chris Estrada from the U.S. Army National Guard, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE) speaks about what it means to be a Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialist. The 126 TPASE is assigned to provide Public Affairs support to Northern Strike 22-2. SGT Estrada also participates in the Confidence Lanes with the U.S. Marines, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 4, CBRN Platoon in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. CLR 4 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training across multiple Department of Defense and civilian agencies. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)

    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Public Affairs
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22
    126 TPASE

