Sgt. Chris Estrada, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Talks Public Affairs at Exercise Northern Strike 22-2

SGT Chris Estrada from the U.S. Army National Guard, 126 Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE) speaks about what it means to be a Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialist. The 126 TPASE is assigned to provide Public Affairs support to Northern Strike 22-2. SGT Estrada also participates in the Confidence Lanes with the U.S. Marines, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 4, CBRN Platoon in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. CLR 4 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training across multiple Department of Defense and civilian agencies. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)



Runtime: 2:06