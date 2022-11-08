Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valor during RED FLAG Alaska: A1C Victor Hawkins

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Victor Hawkins, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, shares his story of aiding two passengers after their collision with a moose outside Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2022. Hawkins received the Department of the Air Force’s Air and Space Achievement medal for his actions in responding to the accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853975
    VIRIN: 220811-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109161387
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Valor during RED FLAG Alaska: A1C Victor Hawkins, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

