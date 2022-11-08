Valor during RED FLAG Alaska: A1C Victor Hawkins

Airman 1st Class Victor Hawkins, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, shares his story of aiding two passengers after their collision with a moose outside Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2022. Hawkins received the Department of the Air Force’s Air and Space Achievement medal for his actions in responding to the accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
08.11.2022
08.11.2022
Video Productions
EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
US Air Force
Eielson Air Base
Red Flag Alaska 22
13th FGS
