Valor during RED FLAG Alaska: A1C Victor Hawkins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airman 1st Class Victor Hawkins, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, shares his story of aiding two passengers after their collision with a moose outside Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2022. Hawkins received the Department of the Air Force’s Air and Space Achievement medal for his actions in responding to the accident. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)