    RED-FLAG Alaska 22-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 10, 2022. RF-A 22-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise flown under simulated conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and includes U.S. and international forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853965
    VIRIN: 220811-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109161309
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, RED-FLAG Alaska 22-3, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF

    PACOM

    US Air Force

    Eielson Air Base

    Red Flag Alaska 22

    TAGS

