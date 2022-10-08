video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 10, 2022. RF-A 22-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise flown under simulated conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and includes U.S. and international forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)