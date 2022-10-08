U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, Aug. 10, 2022. RF-A 22-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise flown under simulated conditions. It is conducted on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and includes U.S. and international forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853965
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161309
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RED-FLAG Alaska 22-3, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF
PACOM
US Air Force
Eielson Air Base
Red Flag Alaska 22
LEAVE A COMMENT