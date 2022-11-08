Special Forces make a splash at Northern Strike 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpt. Jordan Thompson, assigned to the 20th Special Forces Group Headquarters and Headquarters Company takes part in a Helocast Jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into Lake Margrethe at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).