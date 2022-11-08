Special Forces make a splash at Northern Strike 22

Cpt. Jordan Thompson, assigned to the 20th Special Forces Group Headquarters and Headquarters Company takes part in a Helocast Jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into Lake Margrethe at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).
|08.11.2022
|08.11.2022 18:34
|Interviews
|853963
|220808-Z-CN767-0043
|DOD_109161292
|00:00:56
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|0
|0
