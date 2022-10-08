Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWO2 Carter Describes New Personnel Retrieval and Processing Training at Northern Strike 22-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marine Corps, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Carter, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, Personnel Retrieval and Processing (PRP) Company (-) describes in an interview the joint training capabilities across PRP and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear forces at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 10, 2022. New requirements for PRP practices are taught and tested to help Armed Forces members prepare themselves for fatality and casualty recovery on the battlefield. Northern Strike is integral to the joint fight and future warfighters. The exercise fully integrates new operational initiatives to include the joint warfighting concept.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 16:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853937
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-VL138-1001
    Filename: DOD_109160910
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    This work, CWO2 Carter Describes New Personnel Retrieval and Processing Training at Northern Strike 22-2, by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 22

