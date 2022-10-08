CWO2 Carter Describes New Personnel Retrieval and Processing Training at Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Marine Corps, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Carter, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, Personnel Retrieval and Processing (PRP) Company (-) describes in an interview the joint training capabilities across PRP and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear forces at Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 10, 2022. New requirements for PRP practices are taught and tested to help Armed Forces members prepare themselves for fatality and casualty recovery on the battlefield. Northern Strike is integral to the joint fight and future warfighters. The exercise fully integrates new operational initiatives to include the joint warfighting concept.
