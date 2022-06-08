2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment change of command ceremony. The ceremony took place on Aug 1, 2022 at Camp Murray.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853925
|VIRIN:
|220806-Z-MQ506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160832
|Length:
|00:19:36
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment change of command ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT