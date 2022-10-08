Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DINFOS Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Seven new inductees were added to the DINFOS Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Aug. 10, 2022.
    The newest inductees are:
    Retired Army Sgt. Maj. William Armstrong
    Retired Navy Master Chief John Burlage
    Retired Marine Corps Capt. Dale Dye
    Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Robert Hastings Jr.
    Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Emma Krouser
    Former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Paula Pedene
    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas “Clark” Taylor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853892
    VIRIN: 220810-D-FS343-0001
    Filename: DOD_109160222
    Length: 01:19:28
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DINFOS Hall of Fame Ceremony, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    alumni
    Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT