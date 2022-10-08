Seven new inductees were added to the DINFOS Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Aug. 10, 2022.
The newest inductees are:
Retired Army Sgt. Maj. William Armstrong
Retired Navy Master Chief John Burlage
Retired Marine Corps Capt. Dale Dye
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Robert Hastings Jr.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Emma Krouser
Former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Paula Pedene
Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas “Clark” Taylor
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853892
|VIRIN:
|220810-D-FS343-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160222
|Length:
|01:19:28
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2022 DINFOS Hall of Fame Ceremony, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS
