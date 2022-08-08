Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the District with Jason Zhang

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Around the District presents mechanical engineer Jason Zhang during a typical workday with the Los Angeles District Aug. 8 in Phoenix.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853769
    VIRIN: 220808-A-RY318-903
    Filename: DOD_109158172
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    This work, Around the District with Jason Zhang, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    mechanical engineer
    SPL
    Jason Zhang

