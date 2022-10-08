Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Research & Development Harnessing Innovation: Strengthening the Casting Industry for the Global Supply Chain

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Castings are part of our everyday lives. You find castings in your phone, your belts, really anywhere. Castings are very important for U.S. military weapon systems. The Defense Logistics Agency Research & Development team funds R&D projects aimed at improving the quality, the cost, and availability of parts needed to maintain our weapon system. This critical program is all about supporting the #WarfighterFirst. For more information about DLA's R&D program, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 19:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: US

