The Sun Sets on Vandenberg's Military Working Horse Program- Video

Staff Sgt. Kyle Young, 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation patrolman, speaks on the future of the military working horses at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2022. The military working horse program will be retired on Vandenberg August 9, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853641
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156494
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
