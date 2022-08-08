Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sun Sets on Vandenberg's Military Working Horse Program- Video

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Young, 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation patrolman, speaks on the future of the military working horses at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2022. The military working horse program will be retired on Vandenberg August 9, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853641
    VIRIN: 220808-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156494
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Sun Sets on Vandenberg's Military Working Horse Program- Video, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Horses
    SLD 30 Military Working Horses
    30th Security Forces Squadron conservation horses

