    Pre-Accident Plan Rehearsal at Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Chetcuti, commander, 3rd Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, Airfield Operations Battalion, discusses the importance of conducting joint pre-accident plan rehearsals with all three Army components, as well as local emergency responders during exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 6, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 10:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: SOUTHFIELD, MI, US

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    3-58th AOB
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22
    Pre-Accident Plan Rehearsal

