U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Chetcuti, commander, 3rd Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, Airfield Operations Battalion, discusses the importance of conducting joint pre-accident plan rehearsals with all three Army components, as well as local emergency responders during exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 6, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 10:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853580
|VIRIN:
|220806-Z-SD031-3001
|PIN:
|220806
|Filename:
|DOD_109155670
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SOUTHFIELD, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pre-Accident Plan Rehearsal at Northern Strike 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT