Bilateral Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) Exercise

Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participated side-by-side in a live fire and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2022. Both nations worked alongside each other repairing damages on a simulated runway to demonstrate, learn and improve each others efficiency performing RADR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)