    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participated side-by-side in a live fire and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2022. Both nations worked alongside each other repairing damages on a simulated runway to demonstrate, learn and improve each others efficiency performing RADR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 19:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853509
    VIRIN: 220804-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_109154545
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) Exercise, by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Runway
    CES
    EOD
    JASDF
    RADR

