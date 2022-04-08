Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron participated side-by-side in a live fire and Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2022. Both nations worked alongside each other repairing damages on a simulated runway to demonstrate, learn and improve each others efficiency performing RADR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
08.04.2022
|08.04.2022
08.08.2022 19:12
|08.08.2022 19:12
Interviews
|Interviews
853509
|853509
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-MI946-1001
DOD_109154545
|DOD_109154545
00:01:52
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) Exercise, by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
