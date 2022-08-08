British Army Soldiers assigned to the Seven Rifles, United Kingdom train on an Urban Assault Training Course as part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853501
|VIRIN:
|220808-Z-CN767-0043
|Filename:
|DOD_109154404
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7 Rifles conducts Urban Assault Training during Northern Strike 22, by SGT Robert Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
