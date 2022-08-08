405th AFSB leads turn-in of armored brigade’s worth of APS-2 issued after Ukraine invasion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is wrapping up its mission after six months in Europe.



For the first time in history, a U.S.-based armored brigade deployed to Europe and fell in on an entire ABCT’s worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 armored vehicles and equipment, plus all the basic issue items, repair parts and tools needed to sustain them at fully mission capable – all thanks to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Now that the 1st ABCT is wrapping up its deployment and being replaced by another brigade, it’s time to return all that APS-2 equipment and get it back to ready for issue, fully mission capable status. And the 405th AFSB is leading the mission.