The 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is wrapping up its mission after six months in Europe.
For the first time in history, a U.S.-based armored brigade deployed to Europe and fell in on an entire ABCT’s worth of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 armored vehicles and equipment, plus all the basic issue items, repair parts and tools needed to sustain them at fully mission capable – all thanks to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.
Now that the 1st ABCT is wrapping up its deployment and being replaced by another brigade, it’s time to return all that APS-2 equipment and get it back to ready for issue, fully mission capable status. And the 405th AFSB is leading the mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853408
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-SM279-525
|Filename:
|DOD_109152952
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 405th AFSB leads turn-in of armored brigade’s worth of APS-2 issued after Ukraine invasion, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
