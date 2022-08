247th Chaplain Corps Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THE U.S ARMY CHAPLAIN CORPS CELEBRATED IT’S 247TH ANNIVERSARY, WITH AN ALL DAY EVENT AT THE FOUR CHAPLAINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL STARTING EARLY IN THE MORNING WITH A COMPANY PT SESSION WITH A VARIETY OF EVENTS INCLUDING A HUMVEE PUSH, A LITTER CARRY AND MORE.



LATER IN THE AFTERNOON A CEREMONY IN HONOR OF THE OCCASION FOLLOWED BY A BARBEQUE LUNCH FOR THE COMMUNITY WAS HELD.

REPORTING FROM THE FOUR CHAPLAINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL IM PFC NATHANIAL JOHNSON AFN HUMPHREYS