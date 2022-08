247th Chaplain Corps Anniversary

THE U.S ARMY CHAPLAIN CORPS CELEBRATED IT’S 247TH ANNIVERSARY, WITH AN ALL DAY EVENT AT THE FOUR CHAPLAINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL STARTING EARLY IN THE MORNING WITH A COMPANY PT SESSION WITH A VARIETY OF EVENTS INCLUDING A HUMVEE PUSH, A LITTER CARRY AND MORE.



LATER IN THE AFTERNOON A CEREMONY IN HONOR OF THE OCCASION FOLLOWED BY A BARBEQUE LUNCH FOR THE COMMUNITY WAS HELD.

REPORTING FROM THE FOUR CHAPLAINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL IM PFC NATHANIAL JOHNSON AFN HUMPHREYS

