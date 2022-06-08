U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Chad Harris, first sergeant of Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio National Guard, prepares his Soldiers with zodiac water confidence training at exercise Northern Strike (NS 22-2), Aug. 6, 2022. NS 22-2 is Michigan's largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint, reserve force. Held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Aug. 6 - 20, 2022, this year's iteration features approximately 7,400 service members from multiple states, branches and partner countries. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853339
|VIRIN:
|220806-Z-SD031-2001
|PIN:
|220806
|Filename:
|DOD_109151392
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|XENIA, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-107 CAV conducts zodiac water training at exercise Northern Strike, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT