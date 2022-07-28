Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th ARG Refuel of C-17

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    During the last week of July, 2022, the 127th Air Refueling Group participated in a week of training to furnish the skills of its Airmen. During this training, operators and maintainers from the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, and 191st Maintenance Squadron generated KC-135s and refueled a variety of aircraft.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853333
    VIRIN: 220728-F-JK012-018
    Filename: DOD_109151171
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th ARG Refuel of C-17, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

