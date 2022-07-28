127th ARG Refuel of C-17

During the last week of July, 2022, the 127th Air Refueling Group participated in a week of training to furnish the skills of its Airmen. During this training, operators and maintainers from the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, and 191st Maintenance Squadron generated KC-135s and refueled a variety of aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853333
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-JK012-018
|Filename:
|DOD_109151171
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
