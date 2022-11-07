The 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show has come to a close, and the 127th Wing would like to thank all performers, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees for making this event a success.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 06:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853330
|VIRIN:
|220711-F-JK012-862
|Filename:
|DOD_109151168
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Thank You, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT