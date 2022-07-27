Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron of the 119th Wing, ND Air National Guard conduct training for their war fighting skills and to provide missile field protection at Camp Ripley, MN on July 21-28, 2022.
SMSgt Michael Knodle
119th Wing Public Affairs
701-451-2259
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853321
|VIRIN:
|220727-Z-YT106-006
|Filename:
|DOD_109150829
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 219th Security Forces Train at Camp Ripley, MN, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT