    219th SFS Trains on Confidence Course

    MN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron of the 119th Wing, ND Air National Guard train on the confidence course at Camp Ripley, MN on July 27, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853320
    VIRIN: 220727-Z-YT106-005
    Filename: DOD_109150824
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: MN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th SFS Trains on Confidence Course, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Camp Ripley
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    219th Security Forces

