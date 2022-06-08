405th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853293" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine assumed responsibility as the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB Aug. 4 during a ceremony at Armstrong's Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Brisentine enlisted in the Army in 1989 and served five years in the Army Reserve before going active duty in 1994. He has served in every enlisted leadership position ranging from squad leader to first sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division.



His last assignment was command sergeant major of the 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.