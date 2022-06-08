Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.06.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine assumed responsibility as the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB Aug. 4 during a ceremony at Armstrong's Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Brisentine enlisted in the Army in 1989 and served five years in the Army Reserve before going active duty in 1994. He has served in every enlisted leadership position ranging from squad leader to first sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division.

    His last assignment was command sergeant major of the 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.06.2022 01:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853293
    VIRIN: 220806-A-SM279-449
    Filename: DOD_109150359
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: CORINTH, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

