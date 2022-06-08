Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine assumed responsibility as the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB Aug. 4 during a ceremony at Armstrong's Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Brisentine enlisted in the Army in 1989 and served five years in the Army Reserve before going active duty in 1994. He has served in every enlisted leadership position ranging from squad leader to first sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division.
His last assignment was command sergeant major of the 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2022 01:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853293
|VIRIN:
|220806-A-SM279-449
|Filename:
|DOD_109150359
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|CORINTH, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB welcomes new command sergeant major, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT