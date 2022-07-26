Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston awarded a Navy Marine Corps Medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston, a Broward County, Florida native and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2022. Lance Cpl. Liston was awarded for heroic actions during a training accident in Oman while deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2019.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt Akeel Austin)