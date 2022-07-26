Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston awarded a Navy Marine Corps Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston, a Broward County, Florida native and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2022. Lance Cpl. Liston was awarded for heroic actions during a training accident in Oman while deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2019.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt Akeel Austin)
