    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston awarded a Navy Marine Corps Medal

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston, a Broward County, Florida native and infantryman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2022. Lance Cpl. Liston was awarded for heroic actions during a training accident in Oman while deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2019.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt Akeel Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853276
    VIRIN: 220726-M-JE159-1002
    Filename: DOD_109149962
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Ryan Liston awarded a Navy Marine Corps Medal, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USN
    2d Marine Division
    Navy and Marine Corps Medal
    Follow Me
    USMCNews
    Ryan Liston

