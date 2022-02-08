Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOEE: 2/2 Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    2nd Marine Division

    Leadership with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, discuss Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. TOEE 22 is specifically focused on emerging Naval concepts, such as expeditionary advanced base operations to provide selective science and technology initiatives with service-level experimentation through expeditionary logistics/naval sustainment, littoral maneuver-mobility using unmanned systems and sensors, and logistics operations as part of a maritime command and control network. (U.S. Marine Corps interviews by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 12:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853235
    VIRIN: 220802-M-BM199-0001
    Filename: DOD_109148925
    Length: 00:13:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOEE: 2/2 Interviews, by LCpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2/2
    interviews
    experimental
    2d Marine Division
    TOEE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT