Leadership with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, discuss Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. TOEE 22 is specifically focused on emerging Naval concepts, such as expeditionary advanced base operations to provide selective science and technology initiatives with service-level experimentation through expeditionary logistics/naval sustainment, littoral maneuver-mobility using unmanned systems and sensors, and logistics operations as part of a maritime command and control network. (U.S. Marine Corps interviews by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853235
|VIRIN:
|220802-M-BM199-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148925
|Length:
|00:13:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TOEE: 2/2 Interviews, by LCpl Christopher Doughty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT