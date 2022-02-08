TOEE: 2/2 Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leadership with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, discuss Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. TOEE 22 is specifically focused on emerging Naval concepts, such as expeditionary advanced base operations to provide selective science and technology initiatives with service-level experimentation through expeditionary logistics/naval sustainment, littoral maneuver-mobility using unmanned systems and sensors, and logistics operations as part of a maritime command and control network. (U.S. Marine Corps interviews by Lance Cpl. Christopher Doughty)