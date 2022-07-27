Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Airlift Squadron readiness training flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Clips from start to finish of a routine training flight over southern Japan.

    Briefing: Maj. David Field, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
    Female pilot: Capt. Maddie Atkinson, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
    Co-pilot: Capt. Heejoong Kim, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
    Loadmaster: Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 02:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853184
    VIRIN: 220727-F-HU835-3001
    Filename: DOD_109148153
    Length: 00:16:21
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Airlift Squadron readiness training flight, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    readiness
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    Team Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT