Clips from start to finish of a routine training flight over southern Japan.
Briefing: Maj. David Field, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
Female pilot: Capt. Maddie Atkinson, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
Co-pilot: Capt. Heejoong Kim, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot
Loadmaster: Senior Airman Carson Christian, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 02:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853184
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-HU835-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109148153
|Length:
|00:16:21
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Airlift Squadron readiness training flight, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
