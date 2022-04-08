Essential Workers: The 730th AMS fleet Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A b-roll package of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet services provide comfort items, such as water and expendables for aircrews and passengers for both military and commercial aircraft. Also, Airmen provide lavatory services making sure they stay functional and clean. These services are provided for all inbound aircraft to Yokota Air Base, Japan 24/7. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)