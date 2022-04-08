Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essential Workers: The 730th AMS fleet Services

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A b-roll package of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet services provide comfort items, such as water and expendables for aircrews and passengers for both military and commercial aircraft. Also, Airmen provide lavatory services making sure they stay functional and clean. These services are provided for all inbound aircraft to Yokota Air Base, Japan 24/7. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853183
    VIRIN: 220804-F-PM645-0002
    Filename: DOD_109148093
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fleet Services
    730AMS

