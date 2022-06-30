What's Up USASAC - Ep4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of "What's Up USASAC," Mr. Kyle Crawford, the FMS Operational Training Division Chief, joins the program to talk about a new interactive tool within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command organization. It's called the Agile Learning Environment, or ALE, and is in place to educate and support the workforce moving forward.