    What's Up USASAC - Ep4

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of "What's Up USASAC," Mr. Kyle Crawford, the FMS Operational Training Division Chief, joins the program to talk about a new interactive tool within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command organization. It's called the Agile Learning Environment, or ALE, and is in place to educate and support the workforce moving forward.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853153
    VIRIN: 220804-A-IK167-002
    Filename: DOD_109147721
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Up USASAC - Ep4, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanson
    USASAC

