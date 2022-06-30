On this edition of "What's Up USASAC," Mr. Kyle Crawford, the FMS Operational Training Division Chief, joins the program to talk about a new interactive tool within the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command organization. It's called the Agile Learning Environment, or ALE, and is in place to educate and support the workforce moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853153
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-IK167-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109147721
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Up USASAC - Ep4, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT