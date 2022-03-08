HEART 22 Dental Team Interview - Maj. Rondre Baluyot

U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Rondre Baluyot, a general dentist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, conducts an interview at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 3, 2022. The HEART 22 dental team consists of dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853131
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-LE520-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109147378
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
