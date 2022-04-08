Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics on Location: Food is Happiness (Fort Lee)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Food is everything and no one knows this better than Fort Lee's Joint Culinary Center of Excellence where they train and mentor culinary specialists for the Army. At the Defense Logistics Agency our Subsistence team also loves food and is proud to provide these new chefs (and the Army) with the best food possible as they became experts in the art of cooking. #WarfighterAlways #SupportStartsHere #FortLee #QuartermasterSchool

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853128
    VIRIN: 220804-D-LU733-560
    PIN: 505814
    Filename: DOD_109147321
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics on Location: Food is Happiness (Fort Lee), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Lee Quartermaster School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT