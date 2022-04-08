Logistics on Location: Food is Happiness (Fort Lee) (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Food is everything and no one knows this better than Fort Lee's Joint Culinary Center of Excellence where they train and mentor culinary specialists for the Army. At the Defense Logistics Agency our Subsistence team also loves food and is proud to provide these new chefs (and the Army) with the best food possible as they became experts in the art of cooking. #WarfighterAlways #SupportStartsHere #FortLee #QuartermasterSchool