Logistics on Location: Food is Happiness (Fort Lee) (open caption)

Food is everything and no one knows this better than Fort Lee's Joint Culinary Center of Excellence where they train and mentor culinary specialists for the Army. At the Defense Logistics Agency our Subsistence team also loves food and is proud to provide these new chefs (and the Army) with the best food possible as they became experts in the art of cooking. #WarfighterAlways #SupportStartsHere #FortLee #QuartermasterSchool
