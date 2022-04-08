Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics on Location: "I Will Be Sure Always" (Riggers of Ft Lee)

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    "I will be sure always," this is the Army Rigger's motto. The riggers know that when they pack a parachute they are saving lives. Military paratroopers count on the rigger's sharp skill to keep them safe. The Defense Logistics Agency's Clothing & Textile team supports the mission by contracting with the best U.S. vendors to provide world-class parachutes to the military.
    #WarfighterAlways #SupportStartsHere #FortLee #QuartermasterSchool #FortBragg

