Logistics on Location: "I Will Be Sure Always" (Riggers of Ft Lee)

"I will be sure always," this is the Army Rigger's motto. The riggers know that when they pack a parachute they are saving lives. Military paratroopers count on the rigger's sharp skill to keep them safe. The Defense Logistics Agency's Clothing & Textile team supports the mission by contracting with the best U.S. vendors to provide world-class parachutes to the military.
