220730-N-ZS023-1108 SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2022) Sailors aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew debrief following a sea and anchor detail upon Tulsa’s return from a 17-month deployment to its homeport of San Diego. LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853121
|VIRIN:
|220730-N-ZS023-1108
|Filename:
|DOD_109147288
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew Holds Sea and Anchor Debrief, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
