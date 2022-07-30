USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew Holds Sea and Anchor Debrief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220730-N-ZS023-1108 SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2022) Sailors aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew debrief following a sea and anchor detail upon Tulsa’s return from a 17-month deployment to its homeport of San Diego. LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)