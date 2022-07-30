Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew Holds Sea and Anchor Debrief

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220730-N-ZS023-1108 SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2022) Sailors aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Blue Crew debrief following a sea and anchor detail upon Tulsa’s return from a 17-month deployment to its homeport of San Diego. LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 14:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 853121
    VIRIN: 220730-N-ZS023-1108
    Filename: DOD_109147288
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    COMLCSRON ONE
    USS Tulsa (LCS 16)

