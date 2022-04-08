Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen McConville CFC

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Hello, The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is a longstanding tradition of charitable giving. Each fall, you have the opportunity to help an organization carry out their mission. Please consider joining me and thousands of your fellow Soldiers by completing your 2022 CFC pledge today. To learn more, speak to your local representative or visit GiveCFC.org.

    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    James McConville
    2022 CFC

