U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of Army civilians, family members gather with Italian military and community leaders Aug. 3, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Public Health Activity – Italy Change of Command Ceremony of incoming Lt. Col. Serena T. Mukai and outgoing Lt. Col. Brian C. Tripp. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852942
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144389
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, United States Army Public Health Activity – Italy Change of Command Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
