Public Health Activity- Italy welcomes new commander

VICENZA, Italy -- Lt. Col. Serena Mukai assumed command of Public Health Activity-Italy from Lt. Col. Brian Tripp during the change of command ceremony held at Caserma C. Ederle, Italy on August 3.



Col. Kenneth Spicer, Public Health Command Europe commander, presided over the ceremony attended by family, friends, soldiers and host nation professionals.



The Army's Change of Command Ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the Soldiers give honor and respect to an outgoing commanding officer and welcome aboard a new commanding officer.



Mukai comes to PHA-I from the 98th Medical Detachment (Combat Stress Control) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.



During her speech, Mukai addressed the soldiers and civilians, both American and Italian.



"As your Commander, I will strive to embody servant leadership and it is my personal pledge to the members of this organization that I will remain dedicated to providing you with the purpose, direction, motivation, and resources to excel at your job so that we can successfully accomplish our mission," said Mukai.



PHA-I provides Food Safety and Defense, Animal Medicine, and Zoonotic Disease Surveillance from seven branches within the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey and Italy. Supporting 26 countries in Europe and Africa, PHA-I remains one of the most geographically-dispersed veterinary units in the Army.



PHA-I's mission is to provide public health and veterinary medical services in support of EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM to enable readiness, conserve the fighting strength, and protect the health of those they are privileged to serve.



