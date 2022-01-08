Army Reserve Soldiers of the 297th, 797th, and 871st Engineer Companies, 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command are constructing a road on Kodiak Island for the residents of Old Harbor that is critical for their community.
The project began in 2021 in partnership with the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program and the City of Old Harbor and resumed on June 16, 2022. The project is set to be completed by Aug 13th of this year.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852891
|VIRIN:
|220801-A-XI680-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109143589
|Length:
|00:09:14
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th MSC Builds Road to Hope B-Roll, by SFC Edwin Basa, SGT Teresa Cantero and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
