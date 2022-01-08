9th MSC Builds Road to Hope B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve Soldiers of the 297th, 797th, and 871st Engineer Companies, 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command are constructing a road on Kodiak Island for the residents of Old Harbor that is critical for their community.



The project began in 2021 in partnership with the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program and the City of Old Harbor and resumed on June 16, 2022. The project is set to be completed by Aug 13th of this year.