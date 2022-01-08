Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th MSC Builds Road to Hope B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa, Sgt. Teresa Cantero and Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 297th, 797th, and 871st Engineer Companies, 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command are constructing a road on Kodiak Island for the residents of Old Harbor that is critical for their community.

    The project began in 2021 in partnership with the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program and the City of Old Harbor and resumed on June 16, 2022. The project is set to be completed by Aug 13th of this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852891
    VIRIN: 220801-A-XI680-001
    Filename: DOD_109143589
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC Builds Road to Hope B-Roll, by SFC Edwin Basa, SGT Teresa Cantero and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Alaska
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Innovative Readiness Training
    9th Mission Support Command
    Old Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT