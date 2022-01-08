Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 tire change at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Instagram Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct an F-16 Fighting Falcon tire change during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored combat air training exercise designed to provide U.S. and its partnered or allied nations the opportunity to test their ability to fly, maintain, and support in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852867
    VIRIN: 220802-F-IK699-002
    Filename: DOD_109143273
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 tire change at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Instagram Reel), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16

    PACOM

    US Air Force

    Eielson Air Base

    Red Flag Alaska 22

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    PACOM
    US Air Force
    Eielson Air Base
    Red Flag Alaska 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT