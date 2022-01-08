F-16 tire change at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Instagram Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct an F-16 Fighting Falcon tire change during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored combat air training exercise designed to provide U.S. and its partnered or allied nations the opportunity to test their ability to fly, maintain, and support in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)