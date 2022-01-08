Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct an F-16 Fighting Falcon tire change during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored combat air training exercise designed to provide U.S. and its partnered or allied nations the opportunity to test their ability to fly, maintain, and support in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852867
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-IK699-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109143273
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 tire change at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (Instagram Reel), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-16
PACOM
US Air Force
Eielson Air Base
Red Flag Alaska 22
LEAVE A COMMENT