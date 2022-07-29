Airmen assigned to the 38th Fighter Generation Squadron re-attach the hood of an 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, July 28, 2022. The Airmen are some of many service members expected to fly, maintain and support Aircraft from multiple units during the iteration of this exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852847
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109142988
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th FGS Airmen maintain F-16 at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (B-Roll), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACOM
US Air Force
Eielson Air Base
RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3
