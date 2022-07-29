38th FGS Airmen maintain F-16 at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 38th Fighter Generation Squadron re-attach the hood of an 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, July 28, 2022. The Airmen are some of many service members expected to fly, maintain and support Aircraft from multiple units during the iteration of this exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)