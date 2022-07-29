Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th FGS Airmen maintain F-16 at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (B-Roll)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 38th Fighter Generation Squadron re-attach the hood of an 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, July 28, 2022. The Airmen are some of many service members expected to fly, maintain and support Aircraft from multiple units during the iteration of this exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852847
    VIRIN: 220729-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109142988
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, 38th FGS Airmen maintain F-16 at RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 (B-Roll), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    PACOM
    US Air Force
    Eielson Air Base
    RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3

