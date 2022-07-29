Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349 AMW Chaplain Message

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Ashley Ross, 349th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, offers a message about the value of rest to the Wing's Airmen during August 2022 UTA, at Travis Air Force base, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852811
    VIRIN: 220729-F-ZW472-0001
    Filename: DOD_109142517
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349 AMW Chaplain Message, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #afrc #reserveready #349AMW

