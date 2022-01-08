Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC is Focused on Delivering Accurate, Timely and Exceptional Customer Service to Sailors

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Human Resource Service Agents are standing by to assist! MNCC is focused on delivering accurate, timely and exceptional customer service to Sailors, so they can focus on what's important.
    Go to --- https://my.navy.mil // 833-330-MNCC (6622) // askmncc@navy.mil
