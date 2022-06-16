Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grecian Firebolt 2022

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Fontenot 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion provided network infrastructure support for Grecian Firebolt 2022 at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA Grecian Firebolt is a long-standing, annual training exercise that allows signal units to keep pace with communication transformations, maintain readiness, and provide vital communication support to U. S. Army Reserve, command-sponsored exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852700
    VIRIN: 220616-A-DM084-458
    Filename: DOD_109140587
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grecian Firebolt 2022, by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communication
    Expeditionary
    Exercises
    Signal
    U. S. Army Reserve

