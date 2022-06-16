U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion provided network infrastructure support for Grecian Firebolt 2022 at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA Grecian Firebolt is a long-standing, annual training exercise that allows signal units to keep pace with communication transformations, maintain readiness, and provide vital communication support to U. S. Army Reserve, command-sponsored exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)
|06.16.2022
|08.01.2022 15:44
|Video Productions
|852700
|220616-A-DM084-458
|DOD_109140587
|00:00:47
|CA, US
|0
|0
