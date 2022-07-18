Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Trailering

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Dave Brandt the Department of the Air Force motorcycle safety program manager explains the correct way of trailering your motorcycle on a hitched trailer and a truck bed.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 17:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852691
    VIRIN: 220718-F-ZM660-055
    Filename: DOD_109140500
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Trailering, by MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    motorcycle
    Motorcycle safety
    trailers
    truck beds
    trailering
    wheel chalk

