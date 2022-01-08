Innovations in Navy Medicine: The Age of NAMRU

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For eight decades Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRUs) have been synonymous with excellence in biomedical research, disease surveillance, medical diplomacy and innovation around the world. This video highlights the important roles these medical research laboratories have played in projecting Medical Power for Naval Superiority.



This Innovations in Navy Medicine video is part of an award winning series dedicated to showcasing the important innovations and hallmarks in Navy Medicine history. Stay tuned to DVIDS and Navy Medicine’s social media platforms for future releases.



Produced for BUMED Historian, Communications Directorate.