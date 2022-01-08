Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovations in Navy Medicine: The Age of NAMRU

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Thomas Ferguson and Thomas Webster

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    For eight decades Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRUs) have been synonymous with excellence in biomedical research, disease surveillance, medical diplomacy and innovation around the world. This video highlights the important roles these medical research laboratories have played in projecting Medical Power for Naval Superiority.

    This Innovations in Navy Medicine video is part of an award winning series dedicated to showcasing the important innovations and hallmarks in Navy Medicine history. Stay tuned to DVIDS and Navy Medicine’s social media platforms for future releases.

    Produced for BUMED Historian, Communications Directorate.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852667
    VIRIN: 220801-N-N1526-001
    PIN: 820001
    Filename: DOD_109140085
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    NMRC
    NAMRU

