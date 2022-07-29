Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road to Hope

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Officer 1st Lt. Garrett Bartgis from the 297th Engineer Company talks about the Innovative Readiness Training Old Harbor mission that the 297th, 797th, and 871st EC and 411th EN BN Forward Support Company are supporting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 17:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852479
    VIRIN: 220729-A-EB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109136701
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Hope, by SGT Teresa Cantero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #armyreserve
    #WearetheIX
    #usarmyalaska
    #PrideofthePacific
    #IRTsWin
    #ArcticAngels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT