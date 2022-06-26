TSgt. Cheryl Johnson and TSgt. Irinieta Tabuyaqona, stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Md., speak about playing rugby for the Air Force and representing women, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The team competed in the Armed Forces Rugby Tournament and the Cape Fear tournament, June 24-26th. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
|06.26.2022
|07.29.2022 12:16
|Video Productions
|852443
|220624-F-BC346-1001
|DOD_109135968
|00:04:10
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|0
|0
