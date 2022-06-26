video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TSgt. Cheryl Johnson and TSgt. Irinieta Tabuyaqona, stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Md., speak about playing rugby for the Air Force and representing women, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The team competed in the Armed Forces Rugby Tournament and the Cape Fear tournament, June 24-26th. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)