Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rugby 7's

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt. Cheryl Johnson and TSgt. Irinieta Tabuyaqona, stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Md., speak about playing rugby for the Air Force and representing women, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The team competed in the Armed Forces Rugby Tournament and the Cape Fear tournament, June 24-26th. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852443
    VIRIN: 220624-F-BC346-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135968
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rugby 7's, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AF75 #PoweredbyAirmen #PoweredbyInnovation #PoweredbyAirPower #AFHeritage #Rugby #Womens7sRugby #U.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT